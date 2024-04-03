Playwright Christopher Durang Dies at Age 75

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Christopher Durang has died at age 75.

Durang attended Harvard University, where he studied English and Drama, and later received his MFA in Playwriting from the Yale School of Drama.

Durang's breakthrough as a playwright came in 1978 with his play "The Idiots Karamazov", which won an Obie Award for Best Play. The play is a parody of Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel "The Brothers Karamazov" and features a dysfunctional family of four brothers who are all named after famous historical figures. The play was a critical and commercial success and established Durang as a major voice in American theater.

Durang's next major play was "Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You", which premiered in 1979. The play is a satirical look at Catholicism and features a nun who gives a lecture on the Catholic faith to a group of children. The play was controversial and was protested by Catholic groups, but it was also a critical success and helped to establish Durang as a master of dark comedy.

Durang continued to write successful plays throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including "Beyond Therapy", "Baby with the Bathwater", and "The Marriage of Bette and Boo". In 1996, he won the Tony Award for Best Play for his play "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike", which is a modern take on the works of Anton Chekhov. The play features a dysfunctional family of siblings who are all named after Chekhov characters and explores themes of aging, regret, and family dynamics.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Durang has also acted in a number of films and television shows. He appeared in the films "The Secret of My Success" and "The Cowboy Way", as well as the television shows "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt". Durang has also written for television, including episodes of "The Simpsons" and "SNL".

Durang's work has been praised for its wit, humor, and satirical edge. His plays often feature dysfunctional families, absurd situations, and dark humor, and they explore themes of identity, family, and the human condition. Durang's plays have been performed on Broadway, off-Broadway, and in regional theaters across the United States, and they have been translated into many languages and performed around the world.

Durang's work has had a major influence on American theater, and he is considered one of the most important playwrights of his generation. His plays have been produced by some of the most prestigious theaters in the country, including the Lincoln Center Theater, The Public Theater, and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Durang has won numerous awards for his work, including the Obie Award, the Tony Award, and the Drama Desk Award.

In addition to his work in theater, Durang is also a professor of playwriting at the Juilliard School in New York City. He has taught at Juilliard since 1994 and has been a mentor to many successful playwrights, including Rajiv Joseph and Annie Baker.