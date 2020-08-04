Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Host Online Watch Party for CONCERT AT CARNEGIE HALL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The online watch party will take place on Monday, August 10 at 7:30 PM.

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host Concert at Carnegie Hall, an online watch party on Monday, August 10 at 7:30 PM New York time, celebrating her triumphant October 2011 performance in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium, including selections from her critically acclaimed Albany Records CDs Remembranza and Esperanza. The concert was a benefit for Action Against Hunger.

Presented with the sponsorship of the Consulate General of Argentina in New York, the August 10 event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live.

Ms. Antonelli will perform L'Automne Waltz and Granada from Suite Española by Albeniz, the World Premieres of two works by Piazzolla, El Mundo de los dos and Imperial, Ginastera's Tres Danzas Argentinas and a special encore.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos, discography and much more, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.

