Pianist Jimin Han To Perform Contemporary Korean & American Works At Carnegie Hall

Korean pianist Jimin Han will appear in solo piano recital on Sunday evening, November 24, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT, at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Her program, which includes three American works, will feature three contemporary Korean compositions by Bumki Kim, Heejung Park, and Unsuk Chin. The full program follows:

Samuel Barber (1910 - 1981) Ballade Op. 46

Aaron Jay Kernis (b. 1960) Lullaby

Paul Schoenfield (1947 - 2024) Peccadilloes

I. Allemande

II. Fughetto

V. Waltz

Intermission

Bumki Kim (b. 1974) The Wave for piano solo

Heejung Park (b. 1978) The Little Blue Bird Dance Suite for piano solo

Unsuk Chin (b. 1961) Complete Piano Etudes

General admission of $40 to $60 is available for purchase on Carnegie's website; student and senior tickets of $20 - $30 can be purchased in person at Carnegie's box office at 57th Street and 7th Avenue. For more information, please visit Carnegie's event page.

A consummate musician, Korean pianist Jimin Han has performed at numerous major music centers and festivals in the United States, China, Europe, and South America. Among the many festivals she has attended are the San Juan International Festival in Puerto Rico and the Beijing International Music Festival. She has made 20th and 21st century music a specialty, and, most recently performed Bartók's Concerto No. 3 with the Guiyang Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Shinik Hahm in China. At the Fourth Hangzhou Contemporary Music Festival, Ms. Han gave the Chinese premiere of the Complete Etudes by internationally acclaimed Korean composer Unsuk Chin.

Ms. Han has been presented in solo recitals annually at such halls as Seoul Arts Center, Sejong Arts Center, and Kumho Arts Hall. This past April, she performed Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Symphony S.O.N.G. led by Maestro Hahm. In the 2024-2025 season, she is slated to play recitals and appear as soloist with orchestras in Seoul, Taiwan, and Europe.

Ms. Han studied at the Sunhwa Arts School and Yonsei University and obtained her Artistic Diploma and Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Hartt School of Music, in Hartford, Connecticut. As demonstrated in her doctoral thesis, "Stylistic Transformation of Samuel Barber's Piano Works," which she completed in 2022, she is one of the few Korean musicians to study modern music in the United States. She was invited to perform Barber's Piano Concerto under the baton of Maestro Edward Cumming after winning grand prize at the Paranov Competition.

Not content to appear as soloist, she has developed a keen interest in chamber music. As a member of the faculty of Yonsei University, Ms. Han is responsible for coaching a variety of chamber music ensembles. Her students have achieved significant success in various chamber music competitions. She also participated in the premiere of world-renowned composer Deqing Wen's piano trio in Seoul.