Phylicia Rashad to Star in Radio Drama PULLING THE LEVER

Phylicia Rashad will be starring in the June 19th presentation of Black Women and The Ballot: 3 Radio Dramas "that highlight rebellions large and small mounted by Black Women to progress voting rights," presented by American Slave Project.

The three radio dramas being presented are:

-In The Parlour (written by Judy K. Tate & dir. by Dianne Kirksey-Floyd)

- Don't / Dream (written by Saviana Stanescu & dir. by Judy K. Tate)

- Pulling The Lever (written & dir. by Judy K. Tate)

The online event begins at 7:30pm (EST).

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/282067906259116/

and https://www.americanslaveryproject.org/.

