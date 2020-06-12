Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Phylicia Rashad to Star in Radio Drama PULLING THE LEVER
Phylicia Rashad will be starring in the June 19th presentation of Black Women and The Ballot: 3 Radio Dramas "that highlight rebellions large and small mounted by Black Women to progress voting rights," presented by American Slave Project.
The three radio dramas being presented are:
-In The Parlour (written by Judy K. Tate & dir. by Dianne Kirksey-Floyd)
- Don't / Dream (written by Saviana Stanescu & dir. by Judy K. Tate)
- Pulling The Lever (written & dir. by Judy K. Tate)
The online event begins at 7:30pm (EST).
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/282067906259116/
and https://www.americanslaveryproject.org/.
Tune in below:
