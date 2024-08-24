Photos: Young Vic's A FACE IN THE CROWD Starring Karimloo and Lucas in Rehearsal

The production will run from 10 September to 9 November.
|
Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas lead the world premiere of A Face in the Crowd, directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah in his final production as Young Vic Artistic Director, designed by Anna Fleischle.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
This brand new adaptation of the Hollywood classic, a cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity, power, and politics, features original songs by Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello and a Book by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice, The Clean House), based on an original story by Budd Schulberg and the Warner Bros Film. It will run at the Young Vic from 10 September to 9 November with opening night for press on Tuesday 17 September.
Tony and Olivier Award nominated actor Ramin Karimloo, seen in major musical roles including as The Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, will play Lonesone Rhodes. Actor, singer, songwriter and playwright Anoushka Lucas returns to the Young Vic where she performed as Laurey in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and in the West End transfer, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She will play Marcia Jeffries. Further casting will be announced in due course.
You gotta keep him here, Miss Jeffries. He's the goose who laid the golden egg.
When local radio producer Marcia Jeffries interviews drunk drifter ‘Lonesome Rhodes' in his jail cell, she immediately sees his potential and gives him a slot on her show. But as Lonesome's fans grow more clamorous and the politicians start taking notice, Marcia realises she has unleashed a force she can no longer control.
A Face in the Crowd is a cautionary tale, highlighting the dangers of elevating celebrities to positions of unchecked power.
The creative team also brings together Lighting Designer Jackie Shemesh, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director Phil Bateman, Sound Designer Emma Laxton, Choreographer Lizzi Gee and Casting Director Heather Basten CDG.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Ramin Karimloo, Durone Stokes, and Anoushka Lucas
Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas
Ramin Karimloo, Anoushka Lucas, and Company
Andrew Coshan
Emily Florence
Kwame Kwei-Amarh and Elvis Costello
Emily Florence, Sadie-Jean Shirley and Vicki Lee Taylor
Andrew Coshan and Chris Jenkins
Anoushka Lucas and Ramin Karimloo
Anoushka Lucas, Ramin Karimloo and Howard Gossington
Olly Dobson and Stavros Demetraki
Olly Dobson, Stavros Demetraki and Kwame Kwei-Armah
Jasmin Colangelo and Lizzie Gee
Videos