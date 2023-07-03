Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits LIFE OF PI On Broadway!

Academy Award and Tony-winning actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg stopped by Broadway's Life of Pi to take in the stunning new play and spent a few minutes backstage meeting with the show's star Hiran Abeysekera and the show's astounding tiger puppet, Richard Parker. Check out photos of Whoopi and the company of Life of Pi below!

There are only five more weeks to see the three-time Tony Award-winning theatrical event of the season! Lolita Chakrabarti’s LIFE OF PI will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera will play his final performance as “Pi Patel” on Sunday, July 9th. Cast member Uma Paranjpe will be playing the role of “Pi” beginning Tuesday, July 11th. Paranjpe’s “Pi” is portrayed as female with a gender-flipped version of Lolita Chakrabarti’s original script.

A North American tour of LIFE OF PI is scheduled to launch in fall of 2024. Locations and specific dates to be announced.

LIFE OF PI won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play, four Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Projection and Video Design and Outstanding Puppetry and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical and Outstanding Video or Projection Design of a Play or Musical. Hiran Abeysekera won the Theatre World Award and Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award (Favorite Male Breakthrough Performance) for his portrayal of “Pi.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas