Photos: Wayne Brady, Andre De Shields, Norm Lewis, and More Attend LIGHT THE LIGHTS! A Drama League Celebration
The benefit event was held on October 18, 2021, at The Players.
The Drama League hosted a benefit event, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, on October 18, 2021, at The Players.
Honoring Emmy Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Wayne Brady, the event was hosted by Grammy Award-winner Kandi Burruss and featured performances by Broadway stars Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Telly Leung, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Additional artists speaking at the event include Josh Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, and Jerry Mitchell, with a special video message from Chita Rivera.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Frankie Lane, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Lenny Lane
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Nilan
Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy
The Drama League Board Members
Joe Pizza, Mary C. Jain
Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella, Sean McCabe, Alec Powell
Joe Pizza, Bonnie Comley, Mary C. Jain
Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber
Kandi Burruss, Brenda Braxton, Wayne Brady, Irene Gandy
Joe Pizza, Wayne Brady, Mary C. Jain, Bonnie Comley
Wayne Brady, Laurissa Romain
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Wayne Brady, Nilan
Paula Kaminsky Davis, Wayne Brady, Jamie deRoy
Alec Powell, Amanda Yesnowitz, Sean McCabe, Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella
Andre De Shields, James Harkness