Photos: Wayne Brady, Andre De Shields, Norm Lewis, and More Attend LIGHT THE LIGHTS! A Drama League Celebration

The Drama League hosted a benefit event, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, on October 18, 2021, at The Players.

Honoring Emmy Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Wayne Brady, the event was hosted by Grammy Award-winner Kandi Burruss and featured performances by Broadway stars Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Telly Leung, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Additional artists speaking at the event include Josh Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, and Jerry Mitchell, with a special video message from Chita Rivera.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Frankie Lane, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Lenny Lane



Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley



Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks



Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Nilan



Irene Gandy



Kandi Burruss



Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley



Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy



The Drama League Board Members



Luba Mason



Samantha Williams



Joe Pizza, Mary C. Jain



Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella, Sean McCabe, Alec Powell



Joe Pizza, Bonnie Comley, Mary C. Jain



Jarrod Spector



Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber



Emily Davis



Telly Leung



Brenda Braxton



Brenda Braxton, Wayne Brady



Kandi Burruss, Brenda Braxton, Wayne Brady, Irene Gandy



Wayne Brady



Joe Pizza, Wayne Brady, Mary C. Jain, Bonnie Comley



Wayne Brady, Bonnie Comley



Wayne Brady, Laurissa Romain



Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Wayne Brady, Nilan



Norm Lewis, Wayne Brady



Bonnie Milligan



Paula Kaminsky Davis, Wayne Brady, Jamie deRoy



Josh Bergasse



Alec Powell, Amanda Yesnowitz, Sean McCabe, Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella



Andre De Shields



Andre De Shields, James Harkness



James Harkness



Jerry Mitchell



Jerry Mitchell