Photos: Wayne Brady, Andre De Shields, Norm Lewis, and More Attend LIGHT THE LIGHTS! A Drama League Celebration

The benefit event was held on October 18, 2021, at The Players.

Oct. 19, 2021  

The Drama League hosted a benefit event, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, on October 18, 2021, at The Players.

Honoring Emmy Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Wayne Brady, the event was hosted by Grammy Award-winner Kandi Burruss and featured performances by Broadway stars Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Telly Leung, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Additional artists speaking at the event include Josh Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, and Jerry Mitchell, with a special video message from Chita Rivera.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Frankie Lane, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Lenny Lane

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Nilan

Irene Gandy

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley

Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley

Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy

Kandi Burruss, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy

The Drama League Board Members

Luba Mason

Luba Mason

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Joe Pizza, Mary C. Jain

Joe Pizza, Mary C. Jain

Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella, Sean McCabe, Alec Powell

Joe Pizza, Bonnie Comley, Mary C. Jain

Jarrod Spector

Jarrod Spector

Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber

Emily Davis

Emily Davis

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Brenda Braxton

Brenda Braxton

Brenda Braxton, Wayne Brady

Kandi Burruss, Brenda Braxton, Wayne Brady, Irene Gandy

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

Joe Pizza, Wayne Brady, Mary C. Jain, Bonnie Comley

Wayne Brady, Bonnie Comley

Wayne Brady, Bonnie Comley

Wayne Brady, Laurissa Romain

Wayne Brady, Laurissa Romain

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Wayne Brady, Nilan

Norm Lewis, Wayne Brady

Norm Lewis, Wayne Brady

Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan

Paula Kaminsky Davis, Wayne Brady, Jamie deRoy

Josh Bergasse

Josh Bergasse

Alec Powell, Amanda Yesnowitz, Sean McCabe, Nico Juber, Paulie Pecorella

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields, James Harkness

James Harkness

James Harkness

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell


