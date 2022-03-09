Photos: View Renderings of the New David Geffen Hall

The new David Geffen Hall will open in October 2022, two years ahead of schedule and on budget, a crucial cultural revitalization project at a watershed moment for New York City, Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic announced today. Additionally, the funding goal for the $550 million project has been achieved.

The project is improving the entire concert-going experience, creating a state-of-the-art theater to serve as the home of the New York Philharmonic and accommodate anticipated artists and audiences of the future. At the same time, it is creating tens of thousands of square feet of new public space for diverse cultural uses, including performance and community-many of them free to the public. It is achieving all this while respecting the iconic exterior.

New renderings and videos of the public spaces designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, as well as an updated animation of the new theater designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, led by Principal Gary McCluskie, are being released for the first time.

"Lincoln Center is a central piece of New York's cultural heart and the new David Geffen Hall, complete with expanded public and community spaces, will make that heart beat even stronger," said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. "New York's comeback is just getting started and this project is a crucial part of that comeback, creating jobs and giving New Yorkers and visitors from across the globe the opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in a state-of-the-art venue. I look forward to seeing this magnificent facility introduce the next generation to the joy of the arts."

"I am thrilled to be at the new David Geffen Hall to show the world that New York City is back," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Our arts and culture don't belong to a limited few but to all of us, and at Lincoln Center, we will all experience them. The New York Philharmonic has brought New Yorkers together through art for decades, and I can't wait to open these doors to the public. This new facility will truly be a cultural home for all New Yorkers - offering tens of thousands of feet of public space, even if you aren't catching a show."

"The new David Geffen Hall will be NYC's cultural hub, teeming with excitement from early morning to late at night-a place where New Yorkers will drop by just to see what's happening, knowing they will find welcoming public spaces offering dynamic free entertainment, food, fun, art and culture in addition to the superb performances of the NY Philharmonic," said Katherine Farley, Chair of the Board of Directors at Lincoln Center. "This project is a statement of faith in the future of culture in our city. We built through the pandemic because we knew New Yorkers needed jobs as much as they needed culture. We are so grateful to the vast numbers of people who helped make this vision come to life-partners, donors, trustees, staff, designers, engineers and builders. We look forward to welcoming everyone in October."

"On behalf of our board and my Co-Chairman Oscar Tang, we are looking forward to returning to our reimagined home," said Peter W. May, Co-Chairman of the Board of the New York Philharmonic. "Our journey has been a long one, but the result will be well worth the wait. The warmth and beauty of the new hall and the design and flexibility of the new spaces will allow the NY Phil to play a major part in the rebirth of New York. We're deeply grateful to all the contributors and partners who have made this possible."

"The revitalization of David Geffen Hall is a symbol that New York is open for business-the largest cultural investment project to open since before the pandemic, accelerated to show that New York is still the vibrant hub of the cultural world," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "The fact that we are able to deliver this project on time and on budget speaks to the incredible teamwork at all levels, and sends a clear message that something new and exciting is afoot on this legendary campus-a deep focus on welcome, on audiences both new and existing. You belong here; this is your new David Geffen Hall."

"Opening two years ahead of schedule, the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center are bringing this important project in for a landing!" said Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic. "Without the unprecedented partnership between our two organizations, it simply would not have been possible. Together we have created a home for an orchestra of the 21st century, which requires not only true versatility but the creation of new public spaces that invite in all New Yorkers."

The revitalization of David Geffen Hall, with its added promise of creating jobs and driving the economy as New York City recovers from the economic and social impact of COVID-19, is crucial. The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center were determined to keep the building process moving throughout the pandemic to create jobs and enhance the cultural life of NYC.

Now, opening this October, the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center are delivering on their promise: The project will support $600 million in economic activity and 6,000 jobs for New Yorkers. The project team has exceeded its inclusion benchmarks, with 42 percent construction participation by minority- and women-owned businesses, and averaging 52 percent of the workforce from underrepresented communities.

It will create a superb concert hall and home for the New York Philharmonic, as well as a versatile space for 21st century presentations and exciting community activity.

Photo Credit: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects