Photos: The New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Heads Into Rehearsal

The new cast will begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Tickets are now on sale through May 26, 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will welcome a new cast members next month. The production's newest company members are in rehearsal now for their Wizarding World debut! See photos from rehearsal here!

Steve HaggardAngela Reed and Joel Meyers will continue as Harry Potter, Ginny Potter and their son Albus Potter. Cara Ricketts and Daniel Fredrick join as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, with Maya Jerome Thomas continuing as Hermione and Ron’s daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz and Erik Christopher Peterson will continue as Draco Malfoy and his son Scorpius Malfoy. Jane Bruce joins as Delphi Diggory. 

The company welcomes John Alix, William Bednar, Eric Cheung, Jamyl Dobson, Eleasha Gamble, Kaléa Leverette, Kira Player, Gabrielle Reid and Emily Schultheis. Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, Quinn Blades, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, William Rhem Jr., Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens and Karen Janes Woditsch.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2 million tickets sold. It’s also the longest running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the “must-see” destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. Based on an original new story by J.K. RowlingJack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Joel Meyers, Steve Haggard, Angela Reed, Cara Ricketts, Maya Jerome Thomas, Daniel Fredrick, Erik Christopher Peterson, Aaron Bartz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Joel Meyers, Steve Haggard, Angela Reed, William Bednar

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Cara Ricketts, Maya Jerome Thomas, Daniel Fredrick

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Erik Christopher Peterson and Aaron Bartz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jane Bruce, Maya Jerome Thomas, Joel Meyers, Erik Christopher Peterson

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Daniel Fredrick, Cara Ricketts, Steve Haggard




