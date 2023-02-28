Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press

White Girl In Danger will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

See photos of the company meeting the press below!

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.




