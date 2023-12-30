Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Contest

the harmonists judge the hadestown holiday dressing room door contest

Dec. 30, 2023

The Harmonists from Harmony on Broadway, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Eddie Grey, Eric Peters and Blake Roman, were invited between shows on Wednesday by the company of “Hadestown” to be their special judges at their annual Holiday Dressing Room Door Decorating Contest.

The made their way from the Barrymore Theatre to the Walter Kerr Theatre around the corner to marvel at the innovative and beautiful dressing room doors created by the company. The winners were announced and presented with trophies backstage at the Walter Kerr.   T

hird Place winner went to Worker Room #5 with “Renaissance xRennaissance” (Malcolm Armwood, Brandon Cameron, Chibueze Ihuoma, Max Kumangai and David Wayne); Second place to The Fates with “The Fates of Christmas” Future (Beléme Moyano, Lindsey Hailes,  and Britt West) and First Place went to Brian Presti with “Light Your Own Christmas”.

 

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit

Recommended For You