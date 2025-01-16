Photos: The Cast of LIBERATION Off-Broadway Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The company of the world-premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White and presented by Roundabout Theatre Companym met with the press ahead of performances. See photos here!



Liberation begins preview performances on Friday, January 31, 2025, and opens officially on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The cast features Betsy Aidem as “Margie,” Audrey Corsa as “Dora,” Kayla Davion as “Joanne,” Susannah Flood as “Lizzie,” Kristolyn Lloyd as “Celeste,” Irene Sofia Lucio as “Isidora,” Charlie Thurston as “Bill,” and Adina Verson as “Susan.” Plus, playwright, Bess Wohl and director, Whitney White.



Photo credit: Jennifer Broski