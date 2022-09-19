Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Photos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Bows at First Preview

Special guest Angela Bassett was in attendance at the show!

Sep. 19, 2022  

Previews began on September 17, for the 17-week engagement of Death of a Salesman. The opening night performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Below, check out photos from the show's first preview curtain call!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


Regional Awards

