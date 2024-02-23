Photos: The Cast and Creatives of Broadway's THE OUTSIDERS Meet the Press

The Outsiders will begin previews on Saturday, March 16, 2024, ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The cast and creative team of the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s film, recently met the press. Check out photos from the event below!
The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden.
The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.
The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Wonza Johnson, Trevor Wayne, Joshua Boone, Renni Anthony Magee, Jason Schmidt, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brody Grant, Brent Comer, Daryl Tofa, Jordan Chin, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Josh Strobl, Henry Julián Gendron and Milena J. Comeau
Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance, Justin Levine, Danya Taymor, Adam Rapp, Rick Kuperman, Jeff Kuperman, Tily Evans-Kreuger, Kristen Carcone and Miranda Cornell
Joshua Boone, Dan Berry, Jason Schmidt, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brody Grant, Emma Pittman, Brent Comer, Kevin William Paul, Daryl Tofa and Tilly Evans-Krueger
The Cast of "The Outsiders" including Dan Berry, Emma Pittman, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne
Danya Taymor, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Milena J. Comeau, SarahGrace Mariani, Emma Pittman, Melody Rose, Maggie Kuntz, Miranda Cornell and Kristen Carcone
Tilly Evans-Krueger, Milena J. Comeau, SarahGrace Mariani, Emma Pittman, Melody Rose, Maggie Kuntz, Miranda Cornell, Kristen Carcone and Director Danya Taymor
Joshua Boone, Wonza Johnson, Renni Anthony Magee, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Tilly Evans-Krueger and Jordan Chin
Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine, Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance
Director Danya Taymor and Brody Grant
Director Danya Taymor
Kevin William Paul and Dan Berry
Cast member/Associate Choreographer Tilly Evans-Krueger and Emma Pittman
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant
Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Jason Schmidt
Joshua Boone, Daryl Tofa, Jason Schmidt and Brent Comer,
Producers Matthew Rego, Hank Unger, Cristina Vivenzio and Sophie Glassman
Co-Choreographer Rick Kuperman, Director Danya Taymor and Co-Choreographer Jeff Kuperman
Co-Choreographer Jeff Kuperman, Associate Choreographer Kristen Carcone, Cast member/Associate Choreographer Tilly Evans-Krueger and Co-Choreographer Rick Kuperman
Book Writer Adam Rapp, Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine, Director Danya Taymor, Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance
Co-Choreographer Jeff Kuperman, Book Writer Adam Rapp, Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine, Director Danya Taymor, Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance and Co-Choreographer Rick Kuperman
Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine and Book Writer Adam Rapp
Jason Schmidt, Brody Grant and Brent Comer
Music & Lyrics Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine
Joshua Boone and Director Danya Taymor
Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine, Director Danya Taymor and Book Writer Adam Rapp
