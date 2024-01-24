Photos: The Brooklyn Delicatessen Honors the Comedian Harmonists

The Brooklyn Delicatessen honored the original Comedian Harmonists with a plaque unveiled by the stars who play the Harmonists in the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Steven Telsey and Blake Roman.

See photos below!

They were also joined by other cast members, Stuart Zagnit, Matthew Mucha and Kate Wesler and all sampled the delicatessen’s famous Pastrami Sandwiches after the presentation . Harmony tells the story of the famous singing group who were the toast of Germany in the late 1920’s and 30’s, with concerts, recordings and movies and their collision course with the Nazi regime which ended their fame.

The musical is playing at the Barrymore Theatre through February 4th.