Photos: The Brooklyn Delicatessen Honors the Comedian Harmonists

Harmony is playing at the Barrymore Theatre through February 4th.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

The Brooklyn Delicatessen honored the original Comedian Harmonists with a plaque unveiled by the stars who play the Harmonists in the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell,  Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Steven Telsey and Blake Roman.

See photos below!

They were also joined by other cast members, Stuart Zagnit, Matthew Mucha and Kate Wesler and all sampled the delicatessen’s famous Pastrami Sandwiches after the presentation .  Harmony tells the story of the famous singing group who were the toast of Germany in the late 1920’s and 30’s, with concerts, recordings and movies and their collision course with the Nazi regime which ended their fame.  

The musical is playing at the Barrymore Theatre through February 4th.




1
Photos: Get a Look Backstage at HARMONY With Sierra Boggess Photo
Photos: Get a Look Backstage at HARMONY With Sierra Boggess

Get a look at backstage photos of Sierra Boggess at Harmony.

2
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONYs Epic 15-Minute Opening Number Photo
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number

Get an extended look at The Comedian Harmonists in action as the production shares the first two minutes of Harmony on Broadway's epic 15-minute opening number! Check out the video!

3
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date

Producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief announced that the Broadway production of Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. 

4
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck recently visited the Broadway production of Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre. The pair then congratulated the stars including Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and the six “Harmonists”, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Eric Peters and Zal Owen after the show backstage. Check out photos here!

