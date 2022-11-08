Photos: The 2022 Show Globes Arrive in Times Square

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, The Time Square Alliance and Serino Coyne presented the 2022 Show Globes, helping kick off the Holiday season in Time Square.

Many members in the Broadway community stopped by to take pictures with the show globes, including the Aladdin show globe which is joining returning globes including Wicked and The Lion King. In addition, Broadway performers Jelani Remy (The Lion King/Ain't Too Proud), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) performed Holiday favorite songs to kick off the show globe celebration.

You can check out the Broadway Show Globes through December 26 at SSQ Plaza between 45 and 46 street. Check out the photos from the kickoff event below!

Cathy Masie and Elliot Masie

Bevin Ross

Danielle Allen

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky