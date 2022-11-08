Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The 2022 Show Globes Arrive in Times Square

Broadway Stars and Producers stopped by to take photos with the show globes.

Nov. 08, 2022  

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, The Time Square Alliance and Serino Coyne presented the 2022 Show Globes, helping kick off the Holiday season in Time Square.

Many members in the Broadway community stopped by to take pictures with the show globes, including the Aladdin show globe which is joining returning globes including Wicked and The Lion King. In addition, Broadway performers Jelani Remy (The Lion King/Ain't Too Proud), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) performed Holiday favorite songs to kick off the show globe celebration.

You can check out the Broadway Show Globes through December 26 at SSQ Plaza between 45 and 46 street. Check out the photos from the kickoff event below!

Photos: The 2022 Show Globes Arrive in Times Square
Cathy Masie and Elliot Masie
Photos: The 2022 Show Globes Arrive in Times Square
Bevin Ross
Photos: The 2022 Show Globes Arrive in Times Square
Danielle Allen

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky



From This Author - James Blinken

James Blinken is an active film student currently located in NYC. He has grown up and performed in yearly musicals and plays since middle school and has gone on to put on his own theatrical and fil... (read more about this author)


The Drama League and MTC Present COST OF LIVING Talkback at the Samuel J. Friedman TheatreThe Drama League and MTC Present COST OF LIVING Talkback at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
November 7, 2022

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Manhattan Theatre Club in collaboration with The Drama League presented a talkback for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning play the Cost of Living. The Talkback was streamed to online and in-person patrons at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre!
The Drama League Expands Its Directors Project Program with THE WOLVES at The McCarter Theatre CenterThe Drama League Expands Its Directors Project Program with THE WOLVES at The McCarter Theatre Center
September 29, 2022

The Drama League Board and staff attended the opening night of 'The Wolves' at The McCarter Theatre Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
The Drama League Holds Open House to Kick-Off SeasonThe Drama League Holds Open House to Kick-Off Season
September 19, 2022

The Drama League Theater Center threw open its doors for a 'Welcome Back Celebration.' It was a welcome back to the Drama League's in-person programming, theater, and live events in the world's greatest city. The invite-only guests included the Drama League Members, staff, Board, and Directors Project alumni. Dozens of guests gathered at the Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Studio Lab to toast the new theater season and tour the Drama League Center's Tribecca offices.
Feature: Bay Street Honors Mercedes Ruehl and Harris Yulin with The Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay StreetFeature: Bay Street Honors Mercedes Ruehl and Harris Yulin with The Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street
July 20, 2022

Board Member Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley hosted the event! On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Bay Street Board Member Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley hosted a celebration at their East Hampton estate for Bay Street Theater, honoring Mercedes Ruehl and Harris Yulin. Ruehl and Yulin were honored with Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center For The Arts's Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award as actors and for their many years of support for the East End's arts community.
BWW Feature: Drama League Directing Fellows Dinner 2022 at The Players ClubBWW Feature: Drama League Directing Fellows Dinner 2022 at The Players Club
June 11, 2022

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the day before the Drama League Awards, Drama League President Bonnie Comley and husband/Tony Winner Stewart F. Lane welcomed the 2022 Directing Fellows at The Players Club in New York City!