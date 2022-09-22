Photos: THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Opens Off-Broadway

Written by Rita Kalnejais and directed by Jack Serio, This Beautiful Future is a story of young love set during World War II. This Beautiful Future will now play Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, Manhattan) for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022.

The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future features original cast members Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes), Angelina Fiordellisi (Zorba, Out of The Mouth of Babes), and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (The Minutes, Fiddler on the Roof) who are joined by Uly Schlesinger (HBO Max's Genera+ion) in his New York stage debut.

Caught in the middle of a war, two teenagers take shelter from a divided world. Elodie is French and 17. Otto, a German soldier, is 16. Safe from the debris outside, they meet secretly for one night. They talk, tease, and touch. They fall in love and fall through time. Kalnejais' kaleidoscopic play is a story of uncomplicated first love in a very complicated world. It seeks out tenderness amidst tragedy, and hope in the hopeless.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas