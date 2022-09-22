Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE
Photos: THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Opens Off-Broadway

The production will play for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Written by Rita Kalnejais and directed by Jack Serio, This Beautiful Future is a story of young love set during World War II. This Beautiful Future will now play Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, Manhattan) for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022.

The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future features original cast members Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes), Angelina Fiordellisi (Zorba, Out of The Mouth of Babes), and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (The Minutes, Fiddler on the Roof) who are joined by Uly Schlesinger (HBO Max's Genera+ion) in his New York stage debut.

Caught in the middle of a war, two teenagers take shelter from a divided world. Elodie is French and 17. Otto, a German soldier, is 16. Safe from the debris outside, they meet secretly for one night. They talk, tease, and touch. They fall in love and fall through time. Kalnejais' kaleidoscopic play is a story of uncomplicated first love in a very complicated world. It seeks out tenderness amidst tragedy, and hope in the hopeless.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

This Beautiful Future
Angelina Fiordellisi, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger and Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Director Jack Serio, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger, Angelina Fiordellisi and Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Producer Oliver Roth, Director Jack Serio, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger, Angelina Fiordellisi, Austin Pendleton and Producer Eric Kuhn

This Beautiful Future
Francesca Carpanini and Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Francesca Carpanini and Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Francesca Carpanini, Director Jack Serio and Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Angelina Fiordellisi and Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Director Jack Serio and Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Uly Schlesinger and Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Francesca Carpanini and Angelina Fiordellisi

This Beautiful Future
Ben Ahlers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson

This Beautiful Future
Ben Ahlers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson

This Beautiful Future
Producer Oliver Roth, Director Jack Serio and Producer Eric Kuhn

This Beautiful Future
Hugh Dancy

This Beautiful Future
Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

This Beautiful Future
Aasif Mandvi

This Beautiful Future
Ato Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer

This Beautiful Future
Ato Blankson-Wood

This Beautiful Future
James Cusati-Moyer

This Beautiful Future
Nico Greetham and Paloma Garcia-Lee

This Beautiful Future
Nico Greetham

This Beautiful Future
Paloma Garcia-Lee

This Beautiful Future
Cory Michael Smith

This Beautiful Future
Mike Carlsen and Kim Director

This Beautiful Future
Richard Roth, Producer Oliver Roth, David Manella and Mara Roth

This Beautiful Future
Benedict Cork

This Beautiful Future
Louisa Jacobson

This Beautiful Future
Ben Ahlers

This Beautiful Future
Harry Richardson

This Beautiful Future
Nicole Brydon Bloom

This Beautiful Future
Producers Oliver Roth and Eric Kuhn

This Beautiful Future
Director Jack Serio

This Beautiful Future
Producer Eric Kuhn and Co-Producer Christian Angermayer

This Beautiful Future
Co-Producers Kyle Burkhardt and Morgan Jones

This Beautiful Future
Producer Oliver Roth and David Manella

This Beautiful Future
Jonathan Burke

This Beautiful Future
Tony Marion and Jake Odmark

This Beautiful Future
Nic Rouleau

This Beautiful Future
Cara Buono and Producer Eric Kuhn

This Beautiful Future
Cara Buono

This Beautiful Future
Peter Van Wagner

This Beautiful Future
Kate Goehring

This Beautiful Future
Mickey Galvin

This Beautiful Future
Daniel Cooney and Mickey Galvin

This Beautiful Future
Daniel Cooney

This Beautiful Future
Austin Pendleton

This Beautiful Future
Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Francesca Carpanini

This Beautiful Future
Angelina Fiordellisi

This Beautiful Future
Paul McGill

This Beautiful Future
Alexander Hankin and Producer Eric Kuhn

This Beautiful Future
Richard Roth and Producer Oliver Roth

This Beautiful Future
Ahmad Maksoud

This Beautiful Future
Mallory Portnoy

This Beautiful Future
Julian Hornick

This Beautiful Future
Kate Goehring and Jonathan Burke

This Beautiful Future
Matt Walker, Frankie Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Frankie J. Alverez, Josh Adams and Christopher Pena

This Beautiful Future
Morena Baccarin, Cory Michael Smith and Benjamin McKenzie

This Beautiful Future
Austin Pendleton, wife Katina Commings and Gretchen Cryer

This Beautiful Future
David Manella, Producer Oliver Roth, Greg Nobile and Anne Gordon

This Beautiful Future
Thomas Laub and Renee Rapp

This Beautiful Future
Thomas Laub, David Manella, Renee Rapp, Producer Oliver Roth and Ben Ahlers

This Beautiful Future
Greg Nobile and Producer Oliver Roth

This Beautiful Future
Director Jack Serio and Producer Oliver Roth

This Beautiful Future
Austin Pendleton and Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Uly Schlesinger

This Beautiful Future
Sarah Kahl, Producer Oliver Roth and Mikayla Kibel

This Beautiful Future
Producer Oliver Roth and Celebrity Wedding Planner Jason Mitchell Kahn

This Beautiful Future
Signage at The Cherry Lane Theatre

This Beautiful Future
Signage at The Cherry Lane Theatre


