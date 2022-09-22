Photos: THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Opens Off-Broadway
The production will play for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022.
Written by Rita Kalnejais and directed by Jack Serio, This Beautiful Future is a story of young love set during World War II. This Beautiful Future will now play Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, Manhattan) for six weeks only, through October 30, 2022.
The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!
The Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future features original cast members Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes), Angelina Fiordellisi (Zorba, Out of The Mouth of Babes), and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (The Minutes, Fiddler on the Roof) who are joined by Uly Schlesinger (HBO Max's Genera+ion) in his New York stage debut.
Caught in the middle of a war, two teenagers take shelter from a divided world. Elodie is French and 17. Otto, a German soldier, is 16. Safe from the debris outside, they meet secretly for one night. They talk, tease, and touch. They fall in love and fall through time. Kalnejais' kaleidoscopic play is a story of uncomplicated first love in a very complicated world. It seeks out tenderness amidst tragedy, and hope in the hopeless.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Angelina Fiordellisi, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger and Austin Pendleton
Director Jack Serio, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger, Angelina Fiordellisi and Austin Pendleton
Producer Oliver Roth, Director Jack Serio, Francesca Carpanini, Uly Schlesinger, Angelina Fiordellisi, Austin Pendleton and Producer Eric Kuhn
Francesca Carpanini and Uly Schlesinger
Francesca Carpanini, Director Jack Serio and Uly Schlesinger
Angelina Fiordellisi and Austin Pendleton
Director Jack Serio and Austin Pendleton
Uly Schlesinger and Austin Pendleton
Francesca Carpanini and Angelina Fiordellisi
Ben Ahlers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson
Producer Oliver Roth, Director Jack Serio and Producer Eric Kuhn
Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Ato Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer
Nico Greetham and Paloma Garcia-Lee
Nico Greetham
Cory Michael Smith
Richard Roth, Producer Oliver Roth, David Manella and Mara Roth
Benedict Cork
Harry Richardson
Nicole Brydon Bloom
Producers Oliver Roth and Eric Kuhn
Director Jack Serio
Producer Eric Kuhn and Co-Producer Christian Angermayer
Co-Producers Kyle Burkhardt and Morgan Jones
Producer Oliver Roth and David Manella
Cara Buono and Producer Eric Kuhn
Mickey Galvin
Daniel Cooney and Mickey Galvin
Daniel Cooney
Alexander Hankin and Producer Eric Kuhn
Richard Roth and Producer Oliver Roth
Julian Hornick
Kate Goehring and Jonathan Burke
Matt Walker, Frankie Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Frankie J. Alverez, Josh Adams and Christopher Pena
Morena Baccarin, Cory Michael Smith and Benjamin McKenzie
Austin Pendleton, wife Katina Commings and Gretchen Cryer
David Manella, Producer Oliver Roth, Greg Nobile and Anne Gordon
Thomas Laub and Renee Rapp
Thomas Laub, David Manella, Renee Rapp, Producer Oliver Roth and Ben Ahlers
Greg Nobile and Producer Oliver Roth
Director Jack Serio and Producer Oliver Roth
Austin Pendleton and Uly Schlesinger
Sarah Kahl, Producer Oliver Roth and Mikayla Kibel
Producer Oliver Roth and Celebrity Wedding Planner Jason Mitchell Kahn
Signage at The Cherry Lane Theatre
