Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Celebrates Broadway Week With Performances From SIX, WICKED, & More!

Last week was Broadway Week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon! Take a look at photos from the performances below.

Throughout the week, the show featured performances by Jeremy Jordan and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Adrienne Warren performing 'Private Dancer' from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ben Platt performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, the queens of Six rocking the studio with 'Ex-Wives,' and Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason of Wicked closing out the week with a 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I' medley.

Photo Credit: Alex Hooks, Kristen Hurlock-Jones, Jamie McCarthy, & Rosalind O'Conner

