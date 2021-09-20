Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Celebrates Broadway Week With Performances From SIX, WICKED, & More!
Little Shop of Horrors, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tina were also featured.
Last week was Broadway Week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon! Take a look at photos from the performances below.
Throughout the week, the show featured performances by Jeremy Jordan and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Adrienne Warren performing 'Private Dancer' from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ben Platt performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, the queens of Six rocking the studio with 'Ex-Wives,' and Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason of Wicked closing out the week with a 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I' medley.
Photo Credit: Alex Hooks, Kristen Hurlock-Jones, Jamie McCarthy, & Rosalind O'Conner
The Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Salome Smith, Joy Woods, & Aveena Sawyer
The Company of SIX
Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason
