Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Celebrates Broadway Week With Performances From SIX, WICKED, & More!

Little Shop of Horrors, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tina were also featured.

Sep. 20, 2021  

Last week was Broadway Week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon! Take a look at photos from the performances below.

Throughout the week, the show featured performances by Jeremy Jordan and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Adrienne Warren performing 'Private Dancer' from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ben Platt performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, the queens of Six rocking the studio with 'Ex-Wives,' and Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason of Wicked closing out the week with a 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I' medley.

Photo Credit: Alex Hooks, Kristen Hurlock-Jones, Jamie McCarthy, & Rosalind O'Conner

The Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tammy Blanchard, Jeremy Jordan, & the Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Salome Smith, Joy Woods, & Aveena Sawyer

The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The Company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren


Adrienne Warren

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

The Company of SIX

The Company of SIX

The Company of SIX

The Company of SIX

The Company of SIX

The Company of SIX

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce

Lindsay Pearce

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce

Lindsay Pearce

Lindsay Pearce

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason

Lindsay Pearce & Ginna Claire Mason


