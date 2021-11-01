Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 1234 Performances

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

On Friday, The Play That Goes Wrong celebrated its 1,234th Performance in New York on the Tony Award-winning set at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). At the time of performance, The Play That Goes Wrong played 27 previews and 745 performances on Broadway and 9 previews and 453 performances Off-Broadway. Check out photos from the celebration below!

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong features Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Laura D'Andre, Ellie MacPherson, and Sid Solomon.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.