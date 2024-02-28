Photos: THE ALLY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

It was a big day at the Public Theater yesterday, where Itamar Moses' The Ally celebrated its opening night off-Broadway. The new play is directed by Lila Neugebauer and stars Cherise Boothe, Elijah Jones, Michael Khalid Karadsheh, Joy Osmanski, Josh Radnor, Ben Rosenfield, and Madeline Weinstein.

Special guests for the evening included: Kathy Najimy and Dan Finnerty, Alison Pill, Julie Benko, Camryn Manheim, Julie Halston, Maddie Corman, Mozhan Navabi, Kristen Bush, Danny Kornfeld, Erielle Reshef, Kris Diaz, Dylan Douglas, Morgan Saylor, Alexandra Shiva and Jonathan Sherman, and Les Waters.

THE ALLY is a fierce drama that gives voice to some of the most contentious and important questions of our time. When college professor Asaf (Josh Radnor) is asked by a student to sign a social justice manifesto, what seems at first like a simple choice instead embroils him in an increasingly complex web of conflicting agendas that challenge his allegiances as a progressive, a husband, an artist, an academic, an American, an atheist, and a Jew. With tensions at an all-time high, Asaf is forced to confront the age-old question: “If I am only for myself, what am I?” THE ALLY is a passionate, provocative, and unflinching new play about the vanishing line between the personal and the political.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski