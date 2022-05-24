Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge on Monday, May 23 at 8pm. Created, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Check out photos below!

In this second concert of the Broadway by the Year season, audience members got a one-night-only history of jukebox musicals and musical revues. And the truth is, an extraordinary number of hit Broadway shows fit the description of these two kinds of shows. These oftentimes maligned genres have played an important role in the resurrection of songs, and styles from rock 'n' roll (Jersey Boys,Beautiful, All Shook Up) to classical music (Kismet), and from country (Ring of Fire) to Rhythm & Blues (Black & Blue, After Midnight). And they have highlighted oftentimes forgotten composers, bringing their names back into the limelight, such as Eubie Blake with Eubie!and Fats Waller with Ain't Misbehavin'.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge includes: Tony Danza (Honeymoon In Vegas; TV's Who's The Boss); Tom Wopat (Annie Get Your Gun; Chicago), Anais Reno (Carnegie Hall, and concerts at Birdland), douglas Ladnier (Jekyll and Hyde; Sweeney Todd), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea), and more!

The Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe, choreographed by Danny Gardner, also performed.



