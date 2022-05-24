Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!

The event also featured Tom Wopat, Anais Reno, and more!

May. 24, 2022  

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge on Monday, May 23 at 8pm. Created, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Check out photos below!

In this second concert of the Broadway by the Year season, audience members got a one-night-only history of jukebox musicals and musical revues. And the truth is, an extraordinary number of hit Broadway shows fit the description of these two kinds of shows. These oftentimes maligned genres have played an important role in the resurrection of songs, and styles from rock 'n' roll (Jersey Boys,Beautiful, All Shook Up) to classical music (Kismet), and from country (Ring of Fire) to Rhythm & Blues (Black & Blue, After Midnight). And they have highlighted oftentimes forgotten composers, bringing their names back into the limelight, such as Eubie Blake with Eubie!and Fats Waller with Ain't Misbehavin'.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: From The Ziegfeld Follies To Moulin Rouge includes: Tony Danza (Honeymoon In Vegas; TV's Who's The Boss); Tom Wopat (Annie Get Your Gun; Chicago), Anais Reno (Carnegie Hall, and concerts at Birdland), douglas Ladnier (Jekyll and Hyde; Sweeney Todd), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea), and more!

The Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe, choreographed by Danny Gardner, also performed.

Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

John Easterlin
John Easterlin

Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!
John Easterlin and The Broadway By The Years Dancers that includes-Mary Donnelly, Courtney File, Kelty Ober, Alexis Payton, LaTarika Pierce, Jaclyn Salerno, Emma Schultz and Kelly Sheehan

John Easterlin
John Easterlin

Douglas Ladnier
Douglas Ladnier

douglas Ladnier
douglas Ladnier

Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico

Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner

Kelly Sheehan
Kelly Sheehan

Kelly Sheehan and Danny Gardner
Kelly Sheehan and Danny Gardner

Kelly Sheehan and Danny Gardner
Kelly Sheehan and Danny Gardner

Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner

Anais Reno
Anais Reno

Anais Reno
Anais Reno

John Easterlin
John Easterlin

John Easterlin
John Easterlin

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner

Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!
Danny Gardner and the Broadway By The Year Dancers Mary Donnelly, Kelly Sheehan, Jaclyn Salerno, Emma Schultz, Alexis Payton, Courtney File, LaTarika Pierce and Kelty Ober

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

douglas Ladnier
douglas Ladnier

douglas Ladnier
douglas Ladnier

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Joe Davidian and Tony Danza
Joe Davidian and Tony Danza

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Joe Davidian
Joe Davidian

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Anais Reno
Anais Reno

Anais Reno
Anais Reno

Ross Patterson (Music Director)
Ross Patterson (Music Director)

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal and The Broadway By The Years Dancers
Haley Swindal and The Broadway By The Years Dancers

Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel
Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel

douglas Ladnier and Scott Siegel
douglas Ladnier and Scott Siegel

Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!
Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Years Dancers- Mary Donnelly, Kelly Sheehan, Jaclyn Salerno, Emma Schultz, Alexis Payton, Courtney File, LaTarika Pierce and Kelty Ober

Photos: See Tony Danza, Melissa Errico & More in Broadway By The Year: FROM THE ZIEGFELD FOLLIES TO MOULIN ROUGE!
John Easterlin and The Broadway By The Years Dancers- Mary Donnelly, Kelly Sheehan, Jaclyn Salerno, Emma Schultz, Alexis Payton, Courtney File, LaTarika Pierce and Kelty Ober

Danny Gardner and Kelly Sheehan
Danny Gardner and Kelly Sheehan

John Easterlin and Danny Gardner
John Easterlin and Danny Gardner

Haley Swindal and Scott Siegel
Haley Swindal and Scott Siegel

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico and John Easterlin
Melissa Errico and John Easterlin

Melissa Errico and John Easterlin
Melissa Errico and John Easterlin

Melissa Errico and Haley Swindal
Melissa Errico and Haley Swindal

Anais Reno
Anais Reno

Ryan Knowles
Ryan Knowles

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Danny Gardner, douglas Ladnier, Tony Danza, Melissa Errico and John Easterlin
Danny Gardner, douglas Ladnier, Tony Danza, Melissa Errico and John Easterlin



