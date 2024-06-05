Photos: See Sarah Paulson, Lila Neugebauer & More at Signature Theatre's 2024 Gala

Signature Theatre's 2024 Gala took place on Monday, June 3 at the Pershing Square Signature Center and honored Lila Neugebauer.
Tony-nominated director Lila Neugebauer's keen, visionary productions have brought groundbreaking new plays to life—often catapulting them to national and international recognition—and affirmed the resonance and vitality of classics. At Signature, where she is now a Trustee, she has directed plays from writers including Edward Albee, Annie Baker, Maria Irene Fornés, A.R. Gurney, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Adrienne Kennedy
Photo credit: Lia Chang and HanJie Chow
The Mad Ones: Marc Bovino, Michael Dalton, Lila Neugebauer, Stephanie Wright, and Joe Curnutte
Paige Evans, Lila Neugebauer, Tim McClimon
: Will Eno
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Paulson, Lila Neugebauer, Natalie Gold, Corey Stoll
Lila Neugebauer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Dave Malloy, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, J.D. Mollison, Ching Valdes-Aran, Mia Pak, Margo Seibert, Scott Stangland, and Annie Tippe
Lucas Hedges, Lila Neugebauer, Zoe Kazan
Crystal Dickinson and Lila Neugebauer
Three Houses cast members J.D. Mollison, Ching Valdes-Aran and Margo Seibert
Margo Seibert, Dave Molloy, Annie Tippe
The Mad Ones: Marc Bovino, Michael Dalton, Lila Neugebauer, Stephanie Wright, and Joe Curnutte
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Lila Neugebauer
Crystal Dickinson, Phillip James Brannon, Natalie Gold
Corey Stoll, Sarah Paulson, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lila Neugebauer
Josh Hamilton, Crystal Dickinson, Phillip James Brannon, Natalie Gold, Corey Stoll, Sarah Paulson, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lila Neugebauer
Lila Neugebaue
Videos