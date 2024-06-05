Photos: See Sarah Paulson, Lila Neugebauer & More at Signature Theatre's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre's 2024 Gala took place on Monday, June 3 at the Pershing Square Signature Center and honored Lila Neugebauer. The evening featured a cocktail hour beginning at 6pm; a program of performances, special tributes, and a live auction, followed by dinner.

See photos from the event below!

Tony-nominated director Lila Neugebauer's keen, visionary productions have brought groundbreaking new plays to life—often catapulting them to national and international recognition—and affirmed the resonance and vitality of classics. At Signature, where she is now a Trustee, she has directed plays from writers including Edward Albee, Annie Baker, Maria Irene Fornés, A.R. Gurney, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Adrienne Kennedy