Photos: See Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald, & More at THE GILDED AGE FYC Screening

On June 11th, it was old money versus new money as HBO|Max transformed the Academy Museum for THE GILDED AGE FYC event. A Q&A with Executive Producer and Writer Sonja Warfield, and cast Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and Audra McDonald, moderated by Katey Rich, Awards Editor at The Ankler, followed the screening of the Season 2 finale at the David Geffen Theater.

Creator, executive producer, and writer Julian Fellowes greeted the audience via Zoom, joking that he was busy at work in London writing scripts for Season 3. Moderator Katey Rich kicked off the panel by addressing Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, who joined the panel via Zoom. Coon and Spector described the dynamics of their powerful marriage in the show, and how they have progressed since season one. In relation to this, Executive Producer and Writer Sonja Warfield discussed her excitement when it came to writing Season 2, noting that there were “so many relationships we had established in Season 1, I wanted to put pressure on them. Everyone wants something more.” Cynthia Nixon discussed her character’s evolution throughout the season, describing her turn at the end as “really delicious.” Denée Benton praised the incredible ensemble cast, recounting how much she learned from the acting legends she was able to work with. Louisa Jacobson similarly praised her younger cast member, Matilda Lawler, describing how she felt grounded during their scenes. Audra McDonald spoke about the incredible costume work, describing how the costumes, by Kasia Walicka Maimone, added another layer to the characters.

Following the Q&A, attendees retreated to the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum where the theme of the Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Opera were met with rich blue and red hues dividing the room. Attendees took in the sounds of a stringed quartet and opera performance while they sipped on Classic Peach Bellini and indulged in Maryland Crabcakes, assorted tea sandwiches, chicken pot pies, Waldorf Salad, mini New York cheesecakes, and much more!