Photos: SESAME STREET Characters Spoof Broadway Show Posters

Following last year's SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back to Off-Broadway!

This brand-new story follows The Muppets from Sesame Street as they learn what it takes to put on their very own musical, complete with music, dancing, costumes, and plenty of theatre magic.

Below, check out some very special "Broadway" posters featuring the beloved Sesame Street characters!