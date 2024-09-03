Photos: Robert Downey Jr. & More From MCNEAL Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, August 23 the cast and creatives of Lincoln Center Theater’s McNEAL met the press before starting tech rehearsal for the play.

See photos below!



The cast will feature Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar. McNEAL will begin previews on Thursday, September 5 and open on Monday, September 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Lincoln Center Theater is launching an online ticket lottery for its production of McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning with its first preview on Thursday, September 5,



Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $48 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.



Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.



Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin