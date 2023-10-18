Photos: Public Theater Breaks Ground for Revitalized Delacorte Theater

The Public Theater, in partnership with Central Park Conservancy and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and Cultural Affairs, yesterday broke ground on the final phase of construction for a revitalization of the 61-year-old Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Leaders from The Public were joined by elected officials and community leaders who celebrated this significant milestone.

In addition to breaking ground on the 18-month renovation – the largest in The Delacorte’s history – The Public announced a $150 million capital campaign. Along with the Delacorte revitalization, expected to cost $78 million, The Public’s campaign will include The Fund for Free Theater, established to primarily support Free Shakespeare in the Park.

Having hosted thousands of performances over the past six decades – including the recent staging of the widely acclaimed productions of The Tempest, Hamlet, As You Like It and Richard III – and more than six million tickets given away, The Public’s Free Shakespeare in the Park is one of New York City’s most iconic cultural experiences. The Delacorte has become one of the nation’s most culturally significant venues thanks to its history, the countless luminaries that have graced its stage and its unique placement within Central Park.

“Supporting affordable, accessible cultural programming is a priority for our administration, and thanks to this partnership from the city, New Yorkers will again receive access to a state of the art facility for free and subsidized access at a wide range of cultural organizations,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “The historic Delacorte Theater has brought New Yorkers together through the shared love of Shakespeare and the arts, and we're proud of the historic $150 million capital investment from the city to support cultural life in New York City.”

"For decades, the historic Delacorte Theater, home to the iconic Shakespeare in the Park productions, has been a staple of accessible theater for New Yorkers," said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "This project will ensure that the Delacorte Theater continues to serve New Yorkers by updating its infrastructure to ensure greater accessibility and sustainability in its operations. I am proud to support The Public Theater in its revitalization of the Delacorte and look forward to seeing the theater expand access to the arts for more community members.”

“The Public Theater Board’s commitment to the revitalization of The Delacorte Theater is as heartfelt as it is resolute,” said Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr. “We have already raised over $52 million toward our goal. I am heartened by the enthusiasm and motivation I see on display every day in that effort. Thank you to this unprecedented partnership between The Public Theater’s Board, our larger Public Theater family, and the city, state, and national elected officials for helping to make the dream of a new more inclusive and accessible Delacorte Theater a reality.”

“The revitalization of the Delacorte Theater is an investment in the future of Central Park and New York City,” said Betsy Smith, President & CEO, Central Park Conservancy. “We applaud The Public Theater in reaching this milestone groundbreaking moment, and we look forward to accompanying this with our restoration and expansion of the Delacorte’s public restrooms next year. Combined, these improvements will continue to provide an accessible, inviting experience for New Yorkers to enjoy Free Shakespeare in the Park for years to come.”

“Our public parks set the stage for so much of the cultural activity that makes New York City unique, and the Delacorte Theater is a prime example of how our public greenspaces can sustain a vibrant and thriving artistic scene,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Thanks to this nearly $80 million renovation project, the Delacorte Theater will be able to continue welcoming New Yorkers and visitors from around the globe for world-class theater in a world-famous setting. I am so excited to see the theater reopen in 2025 as a more accessible, dynamic, and resilient artistic space.”

The long-overdue Delacorte revitalization will provide upgraded and more comfortable conditions for staff, artists and audiences alike, modernized back-of-house theatrical operations, and ensure equitable access for people living with disabilities. The Public worked with stakeholders in Central Park and the surrounding neighborhoods as well as design experts to create a design and construction plan that minimizes impact on the Park.

Built in 1962, the theater has not undergone meaningful capital upgrades since 1999. The design comprehensively addresses the theater’s code and life safety needs, makes core improvements to infrastructure and backstage efficiency, and makes substantial upgrades to support its theatrical program. The design maintains The Delacorte’s current form, footprint and views within the Park while protecting the sanctity of the theater-in-the-park experience.

”The Delacorte is the most beautiful theater in New York- beautiful because of its location, beautiful because of its mission, beautiful because of the art that graces its stage,” said Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater. “This long overdue renovation will restore the building itself to match what the people of New York deserve. It will also become the most accessible theater in New York, extending to disabled workers and audience members the dignity and equality that befits a theater devoted to equality.”

“For more than 60 years, The Delacorte has been a shining beacon for New Yorkers of every walk of life. Today, we celebrate the next chapter of its storied history as we break ground on a new, revitalized, more accessible Delacorte for all,” said Patrick Willingham, Executive Director of The Public Theater. “We are grateful for the elected officials, community leaders and audience members who have stood with us and we look forward to welcoming them back to the new Delacorte in 2025."

Key improvements include:

- Accessible and comfortable space for audiences and artists living with disabilities: Built before many of the modern accessibility codes, the existing Delacorte possesses only one access point for people living with disabilities and only one row of seating in the front row on house right. The design will maximize accessibility by bringing the entire theater in line with current code,– making two gates accessible for people who use wheelchairs, adding stage accessibility interventions to make the stage accessible for artists with disabilities, and creating an accessible cross aisle to provide people who use wheelchairs a more equitable experience of attending performances at The Delacorte.

- Streamlined backstage operations and improved comfort for cast and crew: The new design improves inefficiencies across the theater which will decrease time needed for load in, load out and change between productions. Back-of-house investments are

also aimed at improving the staff and artist experience, with purpose-built dressing rooms, bigger hallways, and climate control for enclosed spaces.

- Revitalized exterior for a more dynamic aesthetic experience: The theater’s exterior wall will be canted slightly outward to give The Delacorte a dynamic presence and movement. The textured wood façade plays with light and shadow, complementing the natural setting of trees and overhead foliage. The new covered canopy and widened bluestone pathway will welcome visitors, provide more generous circulation and increased shelter from rain and sun.

- A focus on resilience and sustainability: The existing decking has sustained significant damage that has caused numerous points of rebuild for each season. As weather fluctuates more wildly and storms get more unpredictable, that level of constant repair is only expected to grow unless serious investments are made. The design contemplates the use of products that have been approved by NYC Parks and used throughout that are more durable and sustainable with the changing elements; improved drainage around the site will help plan for storms of greater strength and unpredictability.

- Lighting improvements: Newly designed lighting towers will provide improved lighting for the stage and performances, adding to the overall theatrical experience and ambiance. The new towers will also include additional safety features for crew members and increase efficiency for load in and load out of shows.

- Improved sprinkler and fire alarm systems

- Improved exterior and interior signage and wayfinding

The Public is also working with the NYC Parks and CPC to improve and expand the public restrooms that serve the theater during performances.

For additional information on The Public, visit www.publictheater.org.