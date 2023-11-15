Photos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary Gala

Primary Stages honored actor and playwright Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice; Little Women) with the 2023 Einhorn Mentorship Award at its 39th Anniversary Gala last night, November 14. The evening also honored theater agent Beth Blickers with the inaugural Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award.

The Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala was directed by Michelle Bossy (The Oxy Complex), and included cocktails, dinner, musical performances, and a comedy set with Judy Gold (Yes, I Can Say That!).

Performers included Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman the Musical), Orfeh (Pretty Woman the Musical, Legally Blonde the Musical), Jennifer Mudge (The Stendhal Syndrome, Fiasco’s Into the Woods), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), and more.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski