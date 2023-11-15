Photos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary Gala

Performers included Andy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz, Jennifer Mudge, and more!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 3 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now! Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

Primary Stages honored actor and playwright Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice; Little Women) with the 2023 Einhorn Mentorship Award at its 39th Anniversary Gala last night, November 14. The evening also honored theater agent Beth Blickers with the inaugural Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award.

The Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala was directed by Michelle Bossy (The Oxy Complex), and included cocktails, dinner, musical performances, and a comedy set with Judy Gold (Yes, I Can Say That!).

Performers included Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman the Musical), Orfeh (Pretty Woman the Musical, Legally Blonde the Musical), Jennifer Mudge (The Stendhal Syndrome, Fiasco’s Into the Woods), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), and more.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: CHICAGO Receives Plaque at the Ambassadors Theatre For 27th Anniversary Photo
Photos: CHICAGO Receives Plaque at the Ambassadors Theatre For 27th Anniversary

On November 14, Bob Wankel of the Shubert Organization presented Barry & Fran Weissler with a plaque outside the Ambassador Theatre commemorating the show’s legacy on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling. Check out photos here!

2
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Photo
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is out tonight Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:01AM ET. See the cast celebrate their surprise cast album release!

3
Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at S Photo
Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at Symphony Space

See photos from a live conversation at Symphony Space between former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and legendary artist Patti LuPone –– the first-ever live installment of “You and Me Both,” Clinton’s award-winning iHeartPodcast.

4
ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage Photo
ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage

CBS has announced Broadway performances for its upcoming broadcast of the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Classic Stage Company's 2023 Gala, Honoring Sarah L. Douglas and John WeidmanPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Classic Stage Company's 2023 Gala, Honoring Sarah L. Douglas and John Weidman
Up on the Marquee: APPROPRIATEUp on the Marquee: APPROPRIATE
Up on the Marquee: THE OUTSIDERSUp on the Marquee: THE OUTSIDERS
Up on the Marquee: LEMPICKAUp on the Marquee: LEMPICKA

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You