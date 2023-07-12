Photos: Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston & More Visit GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Last night, July 11, a cavalcade of stars came out to support their friends and colleagues at Grey House on Broadway, including: Patti LuPone, Katey Sagal, Annaleigh Ashford, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Daniels!

See photos below!



Grey House by Levi Holloway is directed by Joe Mantello, and stars Laurie Metcalf as “Raleigh,” Tatiana Maslany as “Max,” Paul Sparks as “Henry,” Sophia Anne Caruso as “Marlow,” Millicent Simmonds as “Bernie,” Cyndi Coyne as “The Ancient,” Colby Kipnes as “Squirrel,” Alyssa Emily Marvin as “A1656,” and Eamon Patrick O’Connell as “The Boy.” The understudies include: Mia Sinclair Jenness, Erin Rosenfeld, Luca Thomas, Emma Safiya Haeri, Winsome Brown, Daniel Reece and Claire Karpen.



Grey House is now playing at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

