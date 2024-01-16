Photos: Dr. Clarence B. Jones Visits PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Jan. 16, 2024

The Broadway production of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis welcomed Dr. Clarence B. Jones to the evening show over the weekend on Saturday, January 13.

Check out photos of Dr. Jones with the cast below! 

Dr. Jones is an American lawyer, civil rights champion, and former personal counsel, strategic advisor, draft speech writer and close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As Dr. King’s speechwriter and counsel, Dr. Jones played an important role in drafting the seminal “I Have a Dream” speech in August 1963, which he also copywrote for King. 

Dr. Jones’ visit to see the show and meet with the cast was an homage to Dr. King’s own connection with the original Broadaway production. Sixty-two years ago, Dr. King attended a performance of Purlie Victorious on Broadway and celebrated the show’s 100th performance with the cast, including playwright and title character Ossie Davis, and his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee.  

On Saturday night, Dr. Jones met with the current company of the Broadway revival and celebrated the show’s own milestone 125th performance. 

Upon meeting with the company after the show, Dr. Jones thanked the cast for the warm welcome and shared some thoughts including: “You honor Ossie Davis, you honor ‘Purlie’, you honor Martin Luther King Jr.. I’m humbled by your talent. Hearing those lines  – they were just so powerful. Monday is going to be Martin King’s 95th birthday, and my god, I wish he was here, but I feel like he is here.”

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Purlie Victorious
Dr. Clarence B. Jones and cast

Purlie Victorious
Dr. Clarence B. Jones and cast

Purlie Victorious
Dr. Clarence B. Jones and Hasna Muhammad




Recommended For You