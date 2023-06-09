Photo Exclusive: PRIMA FACIE Star Jodie Comer Gets Her Very Own Sardi's Caricature!

This afternoon, Jodie Comer, the Tony-nominated star of the one-woman drama Prima Facie, stopped by Sardi's for her official portrait unveiling! See exclusive photos from inside the celebration below!

Jodie Comer recently took home a Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Broadway production. For her performance in the West End production of Prima Facie, Comer has won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

In Prima Facie, Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas