Photos: PADDINGTON, INTO THE WOODS, and More Perform at WEST END LIVE 2026
Performances also included Les Miserables, Hercules, Oliver!, Jersey Boys, Sinatra the Musical, Titanique, Avenue Q, Mamma Mia!, and more.
More than 70,000 people gathered around Trafalgar Square for the West End LIVE weekend as the UK's free musical festival entered its 21st year. Check out photos from the event below!
The event, featuring more than 60 shows including some of the most famous productions from across the West End and beyond, has now become a landmark of the theatrical year with theatre fans flocking from across the world to enjoy the musical menu.
Productions ranged from established hits like Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and Oliver! to new shows like the Olivier Award-winning Paddington The Musical and Into The Woods, and the yet-to-open Sinatra The Musical. Fans also experienced performances from English National Opera and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. The square and surrounding streets were packed from early on Saturday and Sunday as fans braved soaring temperatures into the high 20s to support London’s theatre scene.
Check out videos from West End LIVE Day 1 here and Day 2 here.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Titanique
Now You See Me
Hercules
The cast of Les Misérables
The cast of Jersey Boys
The cast of Avenue Q
The cast of Mamma Mia!
Simon Lipkin and the cast of Oliver!
Sinatra the Musical
Paddington
Into the Woods