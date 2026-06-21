Video: Watch RIDE THE CYCLONE, HEATHERS, TITANÍQUE and More at Day 2 of West End Live

West End LIVE returned to Trafalgar Square this weekend- Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival which takes place each year in the heart of London, presented by Westminster City Council and Official London Theatre. Over 50 top shows from the West End and beyond took part.

West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.

Catch up on yesterday's performances from the casts of: Hercules, Wicked, Hadestown, Oliver!, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, Cabaret, High Society, and more.

Disney's The Lion King

G4

Ride The Cyclone

Jersey Boys

Titanique

Matilda The Musical

My Neighbor Tortoro

Hot Mess

Dark Of The Moon

Love Never Dies In Concert

Waitress

Inala

Kinky Boots

Six

The Karate Kid The Musical

The Harder They Come

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage

Bliss The Musical

Magic Mike Live

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Noël Coward In The West End: Robert Hazle & Helena Northcote

Little Shop Of Horrors

One Day The Musical

Heathers The Musical

Redcliffe

The Jonathan Larson Project

Private Jones

Jane Eyre - A Musical

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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