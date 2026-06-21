Video: Watch RIDE THE CYCLONE, HEATHERS, TITANÍQUE and More at Day 2 of West End Live
Other shows included Matilda, Waitress, Love Never Dies, The Karate Kid, and more.
West End LIVE returned to Trafalgar Square this weekend- Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival which takes place each year in the heart of London, presented by Westminster City Council and Official London Theatre. Over 50 top shows from the West End and beyond took part.
West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.
Catch up on yesterday's performances from the casts of: Hercules, Wicked, Hadestown, Oliver!, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, Cabaret, High Society, and more.
Disney's The Lion King
G4
Ride The Cyclone
Jersey Boys
Titanique
Matilda The Musical
My Neighbor Tortoro
Hot Mess
Dark Of The Moon
Love Never Dies In Concert
Waitress
Inala
Kinky Boots
Six
The Karate Kid The Musical
The Harder They Come
Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage
Bliss The Musical
Magic Mike Live
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Noël Coward In The West End: Robert Hazle & Helena Northcote
Little Shop Of Horrors
One Day The Musical
Heathers The Musical
Redcliffe
The Jonathan Larson Project
Private Jones
Jane Eyre - A Musical
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan