Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Brody Grant, & More Attend GRAMMY Nominee Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Jan. 27, 2025, New York's music community gathered at Tavern on the Green for the Recording Academy New York Chapter Nominee Celebration ahead of the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Attendees included 2025 GRAMMY nominees Alissia, Lakecia Benjamin, Falu, Keyon Harrold, David Lai, Jonathan Low, Randy Merrill, Dan Pugach, Pete Rock, Nicole Zuraitis, as well as cast & creative members from “The Outsiders” (Dan Berry, Brent Comer, Brody Grant, Matt Hinkley, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Lawrence Manchester, Kevin William Paul, Emma Pittman), “Hell’s Kitchen” cast member Brandon Victor Dixon, “Suffs” cast member Nadia Dandashi, and “The Wiz” cast member Nichelle Lewis.

The cast albums for “The Outsiders,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Suffs,” and “The Wiz” are all nominated this year in the “Best Musical Theater Album” category. The full list of nominees is available here. Also in attendance at the Recording Academy New York Chapter Nominee Celebration was “Sunset Boulevard” cast member Nicole Scherzinger, singer/influencer Harry Daniels, actress/influencer Deanna Giulietti, and musician/comedian Josh Harmon. Take a look at the photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy® for Getty Images © 2025