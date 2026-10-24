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Photos: New York Pops Take The Stage With Lena Hall At Carnegie Hall

The 007: James Bond Forever concert took place on October 23rd.

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The New York Pops opened its 2026-27 season with 007: James Bond Forever on Friday, October 23 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Joined by Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall (Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots), New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke lead the orchestra in a celebration of music spanning 60 years of iconic James Bond films, including Skyfall, Diamonds Are Forever, and Live and Let Die. Check out the photos!

Comprised of 78 musicians, The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, now in its 44th season as the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual concert series at Carnegie Hall and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. The New York Pops' star-studded annual Birthday Gala is celebrated each spring, raising vital funds for the orchestra and its education programs. Recent Gala honorees include Clive Davis, Kristen and Bobby LopezBarry Manilow, and Stephen Schwartz.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee who currently stars as Ali Cooper on the Emmy Award nominated Apple TV series Your Friends and Neighbors. Following her Tony Award winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his 'Stages' tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. On stage, Lena originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theater's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage, and starred as Audrey in the hit revival of Little Shop Of Horrors, among others.

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Steven Reineke

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Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard



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