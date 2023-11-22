Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan; In Theaters Now Before Netflix Release

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is now playing in select theaters.

Ahead of the film's Netflix debut on December 20, check out new photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the film, including shots on set with producer Steven Spielberg. Read reviews for the film here.

The Maestro soundtrack is also out now, featuring music from West Side Story, Candide, On the Town, and more.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

