Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan; In Theaters Now Before Netflix Release

The film will be released on Netflix December 20.
POPULAR
Bradley Cooper's Maestro is now playing in select theaters.
Ahead of the film's Netflix debut on December 20, check out new photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the film, including shots on set with producer Steven Spielberg. Read reviews for the film here.
The Maestro soundtrack is also out now, featuring music from West Side Story, Candide, On the Town, and more.
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
The film also features Gideon Glick, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Miriam Shor, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, and Alexa Swinton.
Check out the new photos from the film here:
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer) and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer)
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer), Cinematographer Matthew Libatique and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Writer/Director/Producer Bradley Cooper and Musical Advisor Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer/Producer) and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Producer Steven Spielberg and Writer/Director/Producer Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
Photo Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You