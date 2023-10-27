Bradley Cooper Selects Music From WEST SIDE STORY, CANDIDE & More For MAESTRO Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Maestro is set to be released on November 17

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Bradley Cooper Selects Music From WEST SIDE STORY, CANDIDE & More For MAESTRO Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Maestro is set to be released on November 17, featuring music from West Side Story, Candide, On the Town, and more.

Directed, written, produced by, and starring Bradley Cooper in the title role, opposite Carey Mulligan, Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Candide will be represented on the soundtrack by its overture, "Paris Waltz," and "Make Our Garden Grow."

From On the Town, the film will feature "I Get Carried Away / You've Got That Look (That Leaves Me Weak" and "Lonely Town. Pas de deux."

The prologue from West Side Story is also included.

All the music in the film was chosen by Cooper, and the new recordings on the soundtrack were made by the London Symphony Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who also worked closely with the actor-director as conducting consultant before and throughout the film-making process. 

The album also presents excerpts from works as varied as Mass, Chichester Psalms and Symphonies Nos. 2 and 3, among others. It also includes music by Beethoven, Mahler, Schumann and Walton, used to illustrate key moments in Bernstein’s career and marriage.

The album will be released digitally on November 17,  2023, and on CD and vinyl on December 1. A taster track featuring an excerpt from the Finale of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 Resurrection, with soprano Rosa Feola, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the London Symphony Chorus and the LSO, conducted by Cooper, comes out on October 27. Maestro is released in cinemas in the US on November 22, in the UK on November 24, and in the rest of the world between December 1 and 8. It will then arrive on Netflix on December 20. 

“Many an opera and classical album were playing in our house growing up,” recalled Bradley Cooper, who was speaking before the current SAG-AFTRA strike. “I spent hours conducting an imaginary orchestra to the best of my 8-year-old ability. There was one recording of Leonard Bernstein on heavy rotation. So the pilot light I needed to make Maestro turned on many years before I actually came across the project.”

Cooper, who also co-wrote Maestro with Josh Singer, worked closely with Bernstein’s three children, Jamie, Nina and Alexander in preparation for the filming. To make his portrayal of both the man and the artist as authentic as possible, he immersed himself in the classical world, spending hours with the New York Philharmonic and other orchestras, and learning from conductors Michael Tilson Thomas, Gustavo Dudamel, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Listen to the track from the Finale of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 Resurrection, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Bradley Cooper, here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to Facility Issues Photo
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been cancelled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

2
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs Anywhere Photo
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'

The upcoming Broadway production of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has dropped the first original song from the show’s composers, PigPen Theatre Co. The songwriting team of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS performs “Anywhere” in this new music video.  

3
Video: Watch WICKED Perform One Short Day on GMA Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

4
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark is Broken is the new Broadway play, which explores the behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of the 1975 film Jaws. Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the production in a recent interview, including how it hurt his feelings the way he was portrayed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You