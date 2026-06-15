Photos: N'Kenge Foundation Holds Finals for ARE YOU THE NEXT SHOWSTOPPER?

The N’Kenge Foundationjust held its finals for Are You the Next Showstopper?!, a talent competition for middle school through pre professional performers who have what it takes to stop the show, including singers, actors, dancers, and string musicians. Now in its second year, Are You the Next Showstopper?! continues to grow as a premier platform for rising BIPOC artists in singing, dancing, acting, and live music performance. Young artists from across the country are invited to submit for a chance to perform live in New York City before an audience of industry leaders, educators, and entertainment professionals.

On June 12, finalists competed in a live performance before a panel of celebrity judges for scholarship opportunities and a cash prize for the People’s Choice Award. One standout finalist will receive the Grand Prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to the Ultimate International Performing Arts Summer Program, an international summer performing arts intensive offering world-class training, mentorship, and performance experiences. This year’s program will take place in Italy from July 6–20, 2026. Check out photos from inside the big day below!

About Are You the Next Showstopper?!

Are You the Next Showstopper?! is a national talent competition presented by the N’Kenge Foundation, created to spotlight and uplift emerging young artists in singing, acting, dancing, and live music performance. The competition provides rising BIPOC talent with performance opportunities, industry exposure, scholarship possibilities, and access to life-changing artistic experiences.

About the N’Kenge Foundation

The N’Kenge Foundation is dedicated to empowering youth through arts education, mentorship, scholarship opportunities, and access to global cultural experiences. Through programs and initiatives that inspire artistic excellence and personal growth, the Foundation creates pathways for young people to develop their talents and pursue their dreams.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy