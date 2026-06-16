Photos: Michael Urie Wins $96,700 for Broadway Cares on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE

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Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie won $96,700 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS during his appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Check out photos of his episode below!

Urie competed against fellow celebrity contestants Yvonne Orji and Hasan Minhaj on the latest episode of the popular game show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. By the end of the episode, Urie had earned a total of $96,700 for the Broadway-based nonprofit organization.

The episode is currently available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

On Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, celebrity contestants spin the iconic wheel and solve word puzzles in an effort to win money for charities of their choice. The series gives participants the opportunity to compete for prizes totaling more than $1 million while raising funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading nonprofit AIDS and family service organizations, providing essential support for people affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Urie is best known for his Emmy-nominated work on Apple TV's Shrinking as well as his extensive stage career, which includes acclaimed performances on Broadway and beyond in Buyer and Cellar, Once Upon A Mattress, Spamalot and more.

Watch Michael Urie compete against Yvonne Orji and Hasan Minhaj on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.