Photos: 'Live From New York: The SNL50 Experience' Opens at Rockefeller Center

On January 29, NBC officially opened the doors to the immersive, Studio-8H-inspired experience, “Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience,” to VIP guests before it opened to the public today for its limited run through Sunday. The event offered a glimpse into what fans will experience as they get a chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series.

For half a century of Saturday nights, audiences have tuned in and imagined what it’s like to step into the host’s shoes for an episode. Now they will finally have the chance to peel back the curtain with “The SNL50 Experience.” From the thrill of hearing your name announced as you burst through the stage doors to rolling your chair up to the Weekend Update desk, every attendee will experience both the on-camera magic and off-camera rush of SNL; with surprises and callbacks around every corner that celebrate 50 years of famed sketches and the signature spontaneous nature that’s defined the series since 1975.

Additional highlights include:

Authentic show artifacts from the last 50 years including real wigs (i.e.: Stefon, Wayne & Garth), actual costumes (i.e.: Moo Deng, Landshark), and props (i.e.: Bass-o-Matic, Laser Cats ET, original cue cards) were all carefully transported over from Studio 8H.

The ability to participate in the viral dick-in-the-box performance before being escorted to the iconic Wayne’s World basement.

Five-Timers club hang complete with complimentary drinks.

Gift shop filled with limited-edition SNL50 merch for purchase.

The exclusive experience will run Thursday, Jan. 30th to Sunday, Feb. 2, 1PM–9PM ET at Rockefeller Center, however reservations for “Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience” sold-out in minutes. A first-come first-serve digital standby line will be offered on-site; entrance is not guaranteed. The experience is being created by NBC in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency. Take a look at photos below.

Photos Courtesy of NBC, Credit: Rosalind O'Connor