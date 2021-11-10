Photos: Lisa Howard, Melissa Errico & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

Some of Broadway's best, including Lisa Howard, Melissa Errico, Paulo Szot, David Sabella, and Michael Feinstein himself, flocked to Feinstein's/54 below earlier today to preview their upcoming engagements. For tickets, visit: https://54below.com

December 15-26, join Michael Feinstein as he travels through the life and songs of Judy Garland to kick off her 100th birthday year. This event will be celebrated in two parts, with two brand new multimedia live shows executive produced by Liza Minnelli, that will feature big screen film clips, never before seen photos, rare audio recordings, great music, and good humor. Each part can be enjoyed independently or together.

Broadway is back and so is Lisa Howard (December 12) with a brand-new holiday show to ring in the season, What Christmas Means To Me. One of Broadway's favorite leading ladies will be sharing her special brand of Christmas spirit and will bring along her iconic broadway belt in a new show celebrating the release of her first ever Christmas album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - hitting all your favorite music platforms this November.

Melissa Errico is back for a second encore (through November 21). Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments. Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by musical director Alex Rybeck, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

On November 17, David Sabella, original co-star in Chicago the Musical, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history as "Mary Sunshine."

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Paulo Szot (November 24-27) and the music of theaters around the world with an encore of his sold out show An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada. The award-winning baritone (Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Theater World) returns for his 10th engagement with Feinstein's/54 Below, this time featuring the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages-and much more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy