Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET
& Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.
Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of him with the cast following the show.
Check out the photos below!
Featuring songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.
& Juliet stars Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois.' The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Cast of "&Juliet"
Stark Sands, Ben Jackson Walker and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stark Sands
Ben Jackson Walker, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lorna Courtney
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lorna Courtney
Melanie La Barrie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Paulo Szot
Melanie La Barrie and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Paulo Szot
Philippe Arroyo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Justin David Sullivan
Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Ensemble of "&Juliet"
Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo
Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Cast of "&Juliet"
