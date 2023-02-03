Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET

& Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of him with the cast following the show.

Check out the photos below!

Featuring songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.

& Juliet stars Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois.' The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


