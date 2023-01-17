Photos: LES MISERABLES West End Releases Brand-New Production Shots

Get a first look at brand-new production images of the long-running West End production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre.

The current cast includes Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Natalie Green, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. It has relaunched its record-breaking tour of North America, with a new tour of The Netherlands set for early this year and a tour of Japan in 2024. The UK and Ireland tour recently concluded its acclaimed run.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.