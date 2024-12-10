News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot & More at SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra.

By: Dec. 10, 2024
On Monday, December 9, almost the entire original company of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC reunited on the Beaumont stage for the first time 16 years later. The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra (most returning as well) under the direction of Ted Sperling. The first benefit of LCT‘s landmark 40th anniversary season will support LCT’s production and education programs. See photos from the event here! 
 
With just 4 days of rehearsal the cast hit the Beaumont stage, doing choreography and staging they last did 16 years ago. The night was filled with applause for each actor as they entered and stepped onto the Beaumont stage for the first time including Paulo Szot, Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, Li Jun Li, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, and more. 
 
After the performance the cast, LCT board members and donors all went across the Lincoln Center campus to celebrate on the Grand Tier of the Metropolitan Opera House for a Dinatoire. 
 

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Theater

Lileana Blain-Cruz
Lileana Blain-Cruz

John Morning
John Morning

Ida Cole
Ida Cole

Li Jun Li
Li Jun Li

Luka Kain
Luka Kain

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Kewsong Lee, Zita Ezpeleta, Linda Fargo and Maria Tash
Kewsong Lee, Zita Ezpeleta, Linda Fargo and Maria Tash

Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Laurissa Romain
Laurissa Romain

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Linda Janklow
Linda Janklow

Loretta Ables Sayre
Loretta Ables Sayre

Bartlett Sher
Bartlett Sher

Kewsong Lee
Kewsong Lee

Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot
Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot

Luka Kain and Laurissa Romain
Luka Kain and Laurissa Romain

André Bishop, Leonard Tow, Emily Tow Jackson, and Andrew Tow
André Bishop, Leonard Tow, Emily Tow Jackson, and Andrew Tow

Noah Weisberg and Victor Hawkins
Noah Weisberg and Victor Hawkins

Li Jun Li and Matthew Morrison
Li Jun Li and Matthew Morrison

J.T. Rogers and Rebecca Ashley
J.T. Rogers and Rebecca Ashley

Victor Hawkins and Noah Weisberg
Victor Hawkins and Noah Weisberg

Cody Williams and Alysha Umphress
Cody Williams and Alysha Umphress

The company
The company

George Merrick and Skipp Sudduth
George Merrick and Skipp Sudduth

Donald Holder and Evan Yionoulis
Donald Holder and Evan Yionoulis

Devon Nagelberg and Anne Keating
Devon Nagelberg and Anne Keating

Dawn Smallberg and Richard Winkler
Dawn Smallberg and Richard Winkler

Loretta Ables Sayre and Skipp Sudduth
Loretta Ables Sayre and Skipp Sudduth

The company
The company

The company
The company

Frank DiLella, Mitch Julis, Sandra Hoffen, Amy Chua, and Jed Rubenfeld
Frank DiLella, Mitch Julis, Sandra Hoffen, Amy Chua, and Jed Rubenfeld
 

Ellen Kern, JK Brown, and Dorothy Berwin
Ellen Kern, JK Brown, and Dorothy Berwin

Elizabeth R. Kabler and Celso Gonzalez-Falla
Elizabeth R. Kabler and Celso Gonzalez-Falla

Ted Sperling and Noah Waxman
Ted Sperling and Noah Waxman

Chris Gallea, Suzanne Gallea, Bill Freind, and Celine Freind
Chris Gallea, Suzanne Gallea, Bill Freind, and Celine Freind

Photos: Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot & More at SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion Image
Hope Tow Jackson, Gil Aronow, Emily Tow Jackson, Phyllis Mailman, Teresa Law, Lear deBessonet, Leonard Tow, Eileen Wiseman, Daniel Spitzer, Kathleen Tow, and Andrew Tow




