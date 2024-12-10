Photos: Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot & More at SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra.
On Monday, December 9, almost the entire original company of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC reunited on the Beaumont stage for the first time 16 years later. The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra (most returning as well) under the direction of Ted Sperling. The first benefit of LCT‘s landmark 40th anniversary season will support LCT’s production and education programs. See photos from the event here!
With just 4 days of rehearsal the cast hit the Beaumont stage, doing choreography and staging they last did 16 years ago. The night was filled with applause for each actor as they entered and stepped onto the Beaumont stage for the first time including Paulo Szot, Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, Li Jun Li, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, and more.
After the performance the cast, LCT board members and donors all went across the Lincoln Center campus to celebrate on the Grand Tier of the Metropolitan Opera House for a Dinatoire.
Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Theater
Ida Cole
Kewsong Lee, Zita Ezpeleta, Linda Fargo and Maria Tash
Laurissa Romain
Linda Janklow
Loretta Ables Sayre
Kewsong Lee
Luka Kain and Laurissa Romain
André Bishop, Leonard Tow, Emily Tow Jackson, and Andrew Tow
Noah Weisberg and Victor Hawkins
Li Jun Li and Matthew Morrison
J.T. Rogers and Rebecca Ashley
Victor Hawkins and Noah Weisberg
Cody Williams and Alysha Umphress
The company
George Merrick and Skipp Sudduth
Donald Holder and Evan Yionoulis
Devon Nagelberg and Anne Keating
Dawn Smallberg and Richard Winkler
Loretta Ables Sayre and Skipp Sudduth
The company
The company
Frank DiLella, Mitch Julis, Sandra Hoffen, Amy Chua, and Jed Rubenfeld
Ellen Kern, JK Brown, and Dorothy Berwin
Elizabeth R. Kabler and Celso Gonzalez-Falla
Chris Gallea, Suzanne Gallea, Bill Freind, and Celine Freind
Hope Tow Jackson, Gil Aronow, Emily Tow Jackson, Phyllis Mailman, Teresa Law, Lear deBessonet, Leonard Tow, Eileen Wiseman, Daniel Spitzer, Kathleen Tow, and Andrew Tow
