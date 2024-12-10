Photos: Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot & More at SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, December 9, almost the entire original company of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC reunited on the Beaumont stage for the first time 16 years later. The one-night-only concert was directed by Bartlett Sher, musically staged by Christopher Gattelli and featured a 30-piece orchestra (most returning as well) under the direction of Ted Sperling. The first benefit of LCT‘s landmark 40th anniversary season will support LCT’s production and education programs. See photos from the event here!



With just 4 days of rehearsal the cast hit the Beaumont stage, doing choreography and staging they last did 16 years ago. The night was filled with applause for each actor as they entered and stepped onto the Beaumont stage for the first time including Paulo Szot, Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, Li Jun Li, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, and more.



After the performance the cast, LCT board members and donors all went across the Lincoln Center campus to celebrate on the Grand Tier of the Metropolitan Opera House for a Dinatoire.



Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Theater