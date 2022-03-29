Photos: Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, Jessica Vosk, and More at Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2022

Maestra Music, the not-for-profit organization supporting the women and nonbinary musicians in the musical theater industry, held its second annual concert and community event on March 28. Bringing together Maestra friends and supporters from around the world, Amplify 2022 raised money and highlighted Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the women and nonbinary music makers in the theater industry.

The event featured Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, "Amplify 2022" Director and Host Kate Baldwin, and headlining performers Jessica Vosk, Mikaela Bennett, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Maliakel, Darius de Haas, Grace McLean, Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lourds Lane, and Kennedy Caughell, as well as Music Director Julianne B. Merrill, Associate Music Director Emily Erickson, and the band of Maestra members: Merrill (Piano), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Elena Bonomo (Drums), Meghan Doyle (Guitar), Mazz Swift (Violin), Sasha Ono (Cello) and Chris MacDonnell (Tenor Sax).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski