Scott Rudin and A24 Team Up to Adapt Aleshea Harris' Play IS GOD IS

Aleshea Harris' award winning play, Is God Is, will be adapted for the screen by Scott Rudin and A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris will adapt her own work for the screen.

Is God Is follows twin sisters who are on a revenge journey from the South to the California desert to find (and kill) their father at the request of their ailing mother, who is God.

The play premiered at Soho Rep and has earned four Obie awards, including best play and best director.

Aleshea Harris is a playwright, performer and educator who received an MFA in Writing for Performance from California Institute of the Arts, where she met and worked with Nataki Garrett and Jasmine Hughes. Her work has been presented at the Costume Shop at American Conservatory Theater, Playfest at Orlando Shakespeare Theater, VOXfest at Dartmouth, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Theatre @ Boston Court, L'École de la Comédie de Saint-Étienne, National Drama Center in France and in the 2015 anthology, The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop. Aleshea is a winner of the American Playwriting Foundation's 2016 RELENTLESS Award in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman for Is God Is.

Harris latest play, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, will premiere this fall at the Movement Theater Co.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

