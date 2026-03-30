Photos: Julie Chen, Marissa Jaret Winokur & Iain Armitage Visit TITANIQUE

Near, far, wherever you are, your next stop should be the St. James Theatre to see Titanique on Broadway. The new musical is now in previews, and it has already welcomed a slew of famous guests. Check out photos of special backstage visits from Julie Chen, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Iain Armitage.

Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas