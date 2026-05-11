Skylar Astin, Jordan Fisher and More to Star in Animated Musical BRAVE KNIGHT

Deadline has reported that Sydney Agudong, Skylar Astin, Meg Donnelly, Jordan Fisher and Peyton List have joined the new animated musical movie, Brave Knight, which Lookbook Entertainment is bringing to buyers at the Cannes market. The film is written and directed by Zachary Derek.

Brave Knight tells the story of three unexpected heroes in the medieval kingdom of Northumbria who join forces to uncover and stop a royal conspiracy. After a mysterious illness strikes the king, Prince Tristan is drawn into a perilous quest, while his younger brother William — who is neurodivergent and non-verbal — begins unraveling the scheme from within the castle walls. Alongside a magical stable girl named Alora and her companion Constance, William helps reveal the coup and shows that compassion is the kingdom’s true source of strength.

The film features original songs and score by composers/lyricists Sharon Kenny and Kirsten Guenther. Brave Knight is also being developed as a stage musical. The film is produced by Juan Pablo Reinoso for Lookbook Entertainment alongside Derek, Kirsten Guenther and Sharon Kenny.

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