Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY

Starring Jodi Benson as Mama Rose, OFC Creations will soon present the Gypsy, A Musical Fable. Benson is best known for providing the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the character Barbie in Toy Story, the title role in Thumbelina, as well as for her Tony Award nomination for Polly Baker in Crazy For You on Broadway. Delaney Benson, Jodi's daughter, will star alongside her as Rose's daughter, Louise.

Jodi and Delaney first brought these characters to life in 2023 in a production in Florida. As reviewer Aaron Wallace, who witnessed that production, emphatically states why their reprisal here in OFC Creation’s production is an incredible opportunity for theatre-goers: “because what Jodi Benson did on that stage simply cannot remain exclusively in the memory of a few hundred Floridians.”

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses,’ ‘Let Me Entertain You,’ ‘Some People,’ ‘You'll Never Get Away from Me,’ ‘If Momma Was Married,’ ‘All I Need Is the Girl,’ ‘You Gotta Get A Gimmick,’ ‘Small World’ and ‘Together Wherever We Go.’