News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY

Gypsy will run January 30-February 16, 2025, at OFC Creations Theatre Center.

By: Jan. 26, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Starring Jodi Benson as Mama Rose, OFC Creations will soon present the Gypsy, A Musical Fable. Benson is best known for providing the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the character Barbie in Toy Story, the title role in Thumbelina, as well as for her Tony Award nomination for Polly Baker in Crazy For You on Broadway. Delaney Benson, Jodi's daughter, will star alongside her as Rose's daughter, Louise.

LATEST NEWS

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage: Season 5 Finale
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Literally YOLO with Linedy Genao and Maiga Vidal
Rialto Chatter: Is West End's Upcoming EVITA Revival Broadway Bound Next?
Video: Timothée Chalamet Performs Bob Dylan Songs on SNL

Jodi and Delaney first brought these characters to life in 2023 in a production in Florida.  As reviewer Aaron Wallace, who witnessed that production, emphatically states why their reprisal here in OFC Creation’s production is an incredible opportunity for theatre-goers:  “because what Jodi Benson did on that stage simply cannot remain exclusively in the memory of a few hundred Floridians.”

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses,’ ‘Let Me Entertain You,’ ‘Some People,’ ‘You'll Never Get Away from Me,’ ‘If Momma Was Married,’ ‘All I Need Is the Girl,’ ‘You Gotta Get A Gimmick,’ ‘Small World’ and ‘Together Wherever We Go.’

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Claire Kennard and Delaney Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Delaney Benson and Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Tripp Hanson, Jodi Benson, Ray Trim

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
The cast of Gypsy

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Delaney Benson and Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Jodi Benson, Delaney Benson, Tripp Hanson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Delaney Benson and Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Jodi Benson and Ray Trim

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Jodi Benson, Tripp Hanson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
The cast of Gypsy

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Claire Kennard, Jodi Benson, Ray Trim

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Claire Kennard, Delaney Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Delaney Benson, Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Tripp Hanson, Jodi Benson, Ray Trim

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Jodi Benson, Delaney Benson, Tripp Hanson, Claire Kennard

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Tripp Hanson, Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Claire Kennard and Delaney Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
Delaney Benson, Jodi Benson

Photos: Jodi Benson & Daughter Delaney Rehearse for GYPSY Image
The cast of Gypsy





Videos