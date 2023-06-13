Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green

The gala was held on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

The Public hosted its annual GALA ON THE GREEN on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park’s run of HAMLET.

Check out photos below!

The unique, one-night-only celebration on the lawn outside of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park featured performances by Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson and Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year’s performances celebrate “the greatest city in the world” under the stars of Central Park. Brandon Victor Dixon and Maleah Joi Moon from the company's newly announced production of HELL’S KITCHEN (Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys) also performed, as well as Anna Uzele (NEW YORK, NEW YORK).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Marlla Torres

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Marlla Torres

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Patrick Willingham, Marlla Torres, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Oskar Eustis, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Darren Walker

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Darren Walker

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Darren Walker, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Patrick Willingham, Darren Walker, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Darren Walker, Julio Peterson

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Darren Walker, Julio Peterson

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Anna Uzele

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Anna Uzele

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Reginald Van Lee, Jay Meredith Stein, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Reginald Van Lee, Jay Meredith Stein, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Sam Waterston

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Sam Waterston

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alejandro Hernandez

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alejandro Hernandez

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
NJ Governor Phil Murphy, Tammy Snyder Murphy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Justina Machado

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Justina Machado

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justina Machado

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Gloria Calderon Kellett

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Gloria Calderon Kellett

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alex Edelman

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alex Edelman

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alex Edelman, Jenny Gersten

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Alex Edelman, Jenny Gersten

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lily Thorne, Josh Hamilton

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Lily Thorne, Josh Hamilton

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Saheem Ali, Amrita Ramanan, Mandy Hackett, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Cynthia McFadden



RELATED STORIES

1
Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour Photo
Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour

Additional casting has been announced for The Wiz, coming to Broadway next year following a national tour. Award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox will take on the role of Glinda with Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.

2
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

It has been reported that actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident.

3
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster Photo
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), they must save their beloved institution. Check out the photo of the poster now!

4
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!
Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Toasts Jordan E. Cooper and AIN'T NO MO'Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Toasts Jordan E. Cooper and AIN'T NO MO'
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You