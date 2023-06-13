Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green

The gala was held on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater.
The Public hosted its annual GALA ON THE GREEN on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park’s run of HAMLET.
Check out photos below!
The unique, one-night-only celebration on the lawn outside of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park featured performances by Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson and Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.
This year’s performances celebrate “the greatest city in the world” under the stars of Central Park. Brandon Victor Dixon and Maleah Joi Moon from the company's newly announced production of HELL’S KITCHEN (Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys) also performed, as well as Anna Uzele (NEW YORK, NEW YORK).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Marlla Torres
Marlla Torres
Patrick Willingham, Marlla Torres, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Oskar Eustis, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Patrick Willingham, Darren Walker, Oskar Eustis
Reginald Van Lee, Jay Meredith Stein, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Reginald Van Lee, Jay Meredith Stein, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
NJ Governor Phil Murphy, Tammy Snyder Murphy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Maleah Joi Moon
Maleah Joi Moon
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justina Machado
Gloria Calderon Kellett
Gloria Calderon Kellett
Saheem Ali, Amrita Ramanan, Mandy Hackett, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
