Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green

The Public hosted its annual GALA ON THE GREEN on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park’s run of HAMLET.

Check out photos below!

The unique, one-night-only celebration on the lawn outside of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park featured performances by Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson and Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year’s performances celebrate “the greatest city in the world” under the stars of Central Park. Brandon Victor Dixon and Maleah Joi Moon from the company's newly announced production of HELL’S KITCHEN (Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys) also performed, as well as Anna Uzele (NEW YORK, NEW YORK).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski