Photos: Isa Briones & Sepideh Moafi Announce the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations

Isa Briones (Just in Time, The Pitt) and Sepideh Moafi (New Born, The Pitt) hosted the live announcement of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations, on Tuesday, April 21 from the Museum of Broadway. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the announcement ceremony and you can check out photos below!

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Nominees, past winners, and members will be celebrated at a cocktail reception on Monday, April 27 at West Bank Cafe. Winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 11, 2026, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the MMAC Theater.

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current President David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Cynthia Allen, Harry Haun (1940-2026), Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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